Jarred Kelenic headshot

Jarred Kelenic News: Getting afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 7:37am

Kelenic is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Though the Blue Jays are sending a right-hander (Chris Bassitt) to the hill for a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Kelenic will head to the bench. Kelenic is slashing just .171/.275/.286 (65 wRC+) over 35 plate appearances against right-handers this season, and his ongoing struggles could cost him his strong-side platoon role once Alex Verdugo is called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Jarred Kelenic
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
