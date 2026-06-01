Jarred Kelenic News: Grabs MiLB deal from Rangers

The Rangers signed Kelenic to a minor-league contract Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic elected free agency this past weekend after being booted off the White Sox's 40-man roster, and he's managed to quickly latch on with a new organization. The outfielder slashed .226/.305/.321 with a 6:20 BB:K over 59 plate appearances during his time with the Pale Hose. Kelenic will report to Triple-A Round Rock.