Jarred Kelenic News: Grabs MiLB deal from Rangers
The Rangers signed Kelenic to a minor-league contract Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Kelenic elected free agency this past weekend after being booted off the White Sox's 40-man roster, and he's managed to quickly latch on with a new organization. The outfielder slashed .226/.305/.321 with a 6:20 BB:K over 59 plate appearances during his time with the Pale Hose. Kelenic will report to Triple-A Round Rock.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)10 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue13 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More