Jarred Kelenic headshot

Jarred Kelenic News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

The White Sox designated Kelenic for assignment Monday.

Kelenic got some regular run in right field with the White Sox but managed just a .226/.305/.321 batting line with a 33.9 percent strikeout rate over 19 contests. His spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters is being absorbed by Rikuu Nishida.

Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox
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