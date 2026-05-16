Jarred Kelenic News: Slugs first homer
Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Cubs.
Kelenic took Javier Assad deep in the ninth inning to record his first home run of the season. He's started 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games, and he's hit .257 with four RBI and two runs scored in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More