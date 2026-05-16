Jarred Kelenic headshot

Jarred Kelenic News: Slugs first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Cubs.

Kelenic took Javier Assad deep in the ninth inning to record his first home run of the season. He's started 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games, and he's hit .257 with four RBI and two runs scored in that span.

Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox
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