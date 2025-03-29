Fantasy Baseball
Jarred Kelenic News: Socks first homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

The 25-year-old took Dylan Cease deep to lead off the top of the fifth inning and tie the game at 3-3. It was Kelenic's first hit of the season after an 0-for-4 showing in an Opening Day loss. Atlanta is counting on Kelenic to fill a strong-side platoon role in right field while waiting for Ronald Acuna (knee) to return, but he's hit ninth in both games so far and his fantasy utility is limited to deep mixed and NL-only formats.

