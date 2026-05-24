Jarred Kelenic headshot

Jarred Kelenic News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Kelenic is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Giants are sending southpaw Robbie Ray to the hill for the series finale, so the left-handed-hitting Kelenic will head to the bench. Derek Hill will replace Kelenic in right field and will bat seventh.

Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago