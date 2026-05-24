Jarred Kelenic News: Taking seat against southpaw
Kelenic is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The Giants are sending southpaw Robbie Ray to the hill for the series finale, so the left-handed-hitting Kelenic will head to the bench. Derek Hill will replace Kelenic in right field and will bat seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More