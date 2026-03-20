Jarred Kelenic News: Won't make Opening Day roster
Kelenic was informed Friday that he wouldn't be part of the White Sox' Opening Day roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Kelenic will remain in the big-league camp, but won't be part of the 26-man roster when Opening Day rolls around. The veteran was brought on as an NRI after a disappointing 2025 season with Atlanta and couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, going 7-for-39 (.179) in spring training before the decision was made to leave him off the roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now