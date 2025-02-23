Fantasy Baseball
Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran Injury: Managing calf soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 6:50am

Duran was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup due to calf soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

It's not believed to be serious concern, but the Red Sox are unsurprisingly exercising caution early in spring training. Duran could be back in the lineup after a few days off, and at this point there's no reason to suspect his availability for Opening Day will be affected by the injury.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
