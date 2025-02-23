Jarren Duran Injury: Managing calf soreness
Duran was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup due to calf soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
It's not believed to be serious concern, but the Red Sox are unsurprisingly exercising caution early in spring training. Duran could be back in the lineup after a few days off, and at this point there's no reason to suspect his availability for Opening Day will be affected by the injury.
