Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Duran (calf) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Duran had to be scratched from Sunday's contest due to calf soreness and Monday's game was rained out, but he's back in there Tuesday after recovering from the minor injury. Fantasy managers should feel free to draft Duran as they normally would.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now