Jarren Duran News: Back in action Tuesday
Duran (calf) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Duran had to be scratched from Sunday's contest due to calf soreness and Monday's game was rained out, but he's back in there Tuesday after recovering from the minor injury. Fantasy managers should feel free to draft Duran as they normally would.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now