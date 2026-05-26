Jarren Duran News: Belts leadoff homer Tuesday
Duran went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.
Duran took Spencer Strider deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning and later singled in the ninth to put the potential winning run on base for Boston. With the two-hit night, Duran has four multi-hit games in his last nine contests and is 11-for-37 (.297) during that span with three doubles, one triple, three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored. He's raised his slash line to a still-disappointing .198/.269/.365 across 212 plate appearances, but Duran has started to show signs of life with the bat.
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