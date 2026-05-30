Jarren Duran News: Continues to heat up with homer

Duran went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Guardians.

Duran tacked on three insurance runs during Boston's six-run ninth inning Sunday to match his season high in RBI. The speedy outfielder has hit safely in seven consecutive games and nine of his last 10 outings, homering five times during that latter span. Through 212 at-bats, Duran is batting .217 with 19 extra-base hits, 32 RBI, 10 runs scored and 27 runs scored.