Jarren Duran News: Exiting lineup Monday

Duran is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

He'll take a seat for the second time in the Red Sox's first 10 games of the season as manager Alex Cora makes room in the lineup for Masataka Yoshida, who will serve as Boston's designated hitter in the series opener. Duran is one of multiple Boston hitters who has yet to get going at the dish amid the team's 2-7 start to the season; he's mustered a .200/.314/.267 slash line with zero home runs and two stolen bases over his 35 plate appearances.