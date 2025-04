Duran went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Seattle.

Duran doubled in the third inning and scored on an Alex Bregman single two batters later. The double extended Duran's hit streak to 11 games, during which he's 13-for-47 (.276) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, three RBI, two steals and six runs.