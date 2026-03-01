Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Heads to WBC on roll

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 7:27am

Duran went 2-for-2 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and a third run scored in Saturday's spring game against the Twins.

No Red Sox batter is hotter than Duran, who was the subject of trade rumors all offseason. His two-HR day followed up Friday's homer off Atlanta's Chris Sale. Duran's 7-for-12 with three walks, two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over five Grapefruit League games. His spring power surge is an encouraging sign for a team looking for power sources heading into the regular season. The outfielder will soon depart spring training to participate in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
