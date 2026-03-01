Jarren Duran News: Heads to WBC on roll
Duran went 2-for-2 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and a third run scored in Saturday's spring game against the Twins.
No Red Sox batter is hotter than Duran, who was the subject of trade rumors all offseason. His two-HR day followed up Friday's homer off Atlanta's Chris Sale. Duran's 7-for-12 with three walks, two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over five Grapefruit League games. His spring power surge is an encouraging sign for a team looking for power sources heading into the regular season. The outfielder will soon depart spring training to participate in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30010 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East12 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield13 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More