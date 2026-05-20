Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Homers again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Duran went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Kansas City.

One day after whacking a three-run home run, Duran launched a two-run blast in the seventh inning Wednesday that proved to be the game-winning hit. The outfielder's bat has come alive over the last week, as he's gone 7-for-19 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last five contests.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
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