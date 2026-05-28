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Jarren Duran News: Homers again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 5:30am

Duran went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Atlanta.

Duran homered for a second consecutive game and extended his on-base streak as Boston's leadoff batter to 11 games. During that run, he's slashed .333/.426/.711 with four home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. The multi-hit effort -- his fifth in the last nine contests -- raised his average to .213, its highest point since the second game of the season. It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox maintain Duran at leadoff when Roman Anthony (finger) is ready to return.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
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