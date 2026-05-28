Jarren Duran News: Homers again
Duran went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Atlanta.
Duran homered for a second consecutive game and extended his on-base streak as Boston's leadoff batter to 11 games. During that run, he's slashed .333/.426/.711 with four home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. The multi-hit effort -- his fifth in the last nine contests -- raised his average to .213, its highest point since the second game of the season. It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox maintain Duran at leadoff when Roman Anthony (finger) is ready to return.
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