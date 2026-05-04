Jarren Duran News: Homers again Monday

Duran went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

After Boston was held quiet early by Ty Madden, Duran flipped the game with one swing, launching a three-run homer off Ricky Vanasco in the seventh inning to give the Red Sox the lead. The blast was his fourth of the season and third in his last four games. The outfielder also added his sixth stolen base of the year, continuing to contribute on the bases. Despite the recent production, Duran's overall line remains dull, as he's now slashing .203/.260/.347 with 18 RBI across 127 plate appearances.