Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Duran will sit for the third time this season but for the first time against a lefty (Shane Drohan), after he had previously been included in the lineup in the Red Sox's lone other matchup versus a southpaw (Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott) back on Opening Day. With Duran on the bench, the Red Sox will use Roman Anthony in left field, while Trevor Story gets a day off from playing shortstop but stays in the lineup at designated hitter.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago