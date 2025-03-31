Jarren Duran News: Knocks in three

Duran went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

Duran tripled home two in the second inning and delivered a runner from second base with a ninth-inning single. Going 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position (3-for-6 overall) makes him a rare bird for the Red Sox this early in the season. Duran has hit safely in four of the first five games, going 6-for-21 with a walk and two steals.