Jarren Duran News: Logs homer in loss

Duran went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-6 loss to the Twins.

The Red Sox were already down 11-1 in the third inning when Duran popped his first home run of the season. He's hit safely and driven in runs in three consecutive games, going 4-for-14 with a double, a home run and six RBI. For the season, Duran is slashing .196/.293/.314 over 13 contests.