Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Logs homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 6:46am

Duran went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-6 loss to the Twins.

The Red Sox were already down 11-1 in the third inning when Duran popped his first home run of the season. He's hit safely and driven in runs in three consecutive games, going 4-for-14 with a double, a home run and six RBI. For the season, Duran is slashing .196/.293/.314 over 13 contests.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
14 days ago