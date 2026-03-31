Jarren Duran News: Not starting Tuesday
Duran is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Duran went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base Opening Day but is hitless across the past three games, though he has still worked four walks. Masatka Yoshida will receive a start at designated hitter and bat third versus Houston ace Hunter Brown.
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