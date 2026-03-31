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Jarren Duran News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Duran is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Duran went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base Opening Day but is hitless across the past three games, though he has still worked four walks. Masatka Yoshida will receive a start at designated hitter and bat third versus Houston ace Hunter Brown.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
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