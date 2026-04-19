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Jarren Duran News: On bench for second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 11:42am

Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Duran started the previous seven games before taking a seat for Saturday's contest, and he'll sit again Sunday while in the midst of a 5-for-34 slump. Lefty Framber Valdez is starting for Detroit, and Duran hasn't started against a southpaw since Opening Day. Roman Anthony is manning left field Sunday while Willson Contreras rests his legs as the designated hitter.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
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