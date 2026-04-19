Jarren Duran News: On bench for second straight
Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Duran started the previous seven games before taking a seat for Saturday's contest, and he'll sit again Sunday while in the midst of a 5-for-34 slump. Lefty Framber Valdez is starting for Detroit, and Duran hasn't started against a southpaw since Opening Day. Roman Anthony is manning left field Sunday while Willson Contreras rests his legs as the designated hitter.
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