Jarren Duran News: On bench vs. righty

Duran is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The 29-year-old outfielder sat two of the previous three games -- with both absences being against a southpaw starter -- but he's not starting Tuesday versus Yankees right-hander Luis Gil. Duran has yet to get on track offensively this season with a .497 OPS through 74 plate appearances, and he's been especially unproductive over his last four games, going 1-for-16 with a stolen base, two runs and six strikeouts.