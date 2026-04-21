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Jarren Duran News: On bench vs. righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Duran is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The 29-year-old outfielder sat two of the previous three games -- with both absences being against a southpaw starter -- but he's not starting Tuesday versus Yankees right-hander Luis Gil. Duran has yet to get on track offensively this season with a .497 OPS through 74 plate appearances, and he's been especially unproductive over his last four games, going 1-for-16 with a stolen base, two runs and six strikeouts.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
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