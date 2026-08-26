Jarren Duran News: Plays hero in extra innings
Duran went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.
Duran blew open a tight game with an 11th-inning grand slam. He's had down year with a .209/.266/.370 slash line, but Duran has shown a propensity for clutch hits late in the games. He leads the majors with 17 RBI in the ninth inning or later.
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