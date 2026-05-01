Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Powers offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Duran went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Duran's three-run blast in the third inning proved to be the game-winner. It was a much-needed swing, as the 29-year-old entered the game hitless over his previous four contests and hadn't gone deep since April 13. For the year, he owns a disappointing .173/.232/.279 slash with two home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored and five steals across 112 plate appearances.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Chris Bennett
17 days ago