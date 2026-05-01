Jarren Duran News: Powers offense in win
Duran went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros.
Duran's three-run blast in the third inning proved to be the game-winner. It was a much-needed swing, as the 29-year-old entered the game hitless over his previous four contests and hadn't gone deep since April 13. For the year, he owns a disappointing .173/.232/.279 slash with two home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored and five steals across 112 plate appearances.
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