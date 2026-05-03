Jarren Duran News: Provides offense in loss
Duran went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to Houston.
Duran launched his third home run of the season in the fifth inning, the second long ball in the last three games. He took over the leadoff spot against right-handers recently and has hit safely in three straight contests after an initial 0-for-13 run over his first three games atop the order. Duran is slashing .186/.246/.310 over 29 games (122 plate appearances).
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