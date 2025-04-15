Jarren Duran News: Smacks first homer of 2025
Duran went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run homer in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rays.
Duran gave the Red Sox a three-run lead in the second inning, when he took a 96 mph fastball from Ryan Pepiot deep to left-center field for a 388-foot, two-run home run. Duran has recorded a hit in five of his last six games, and over that span he's recorded four walks, two stolen bases, four runs scored, one home run and three RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now