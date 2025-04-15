Jarren Duran News: Smacks first homer of 2025

Duran went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run homer in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rays.

Duran gave the Red Sox a three-run lead in the second inning, when he took a 96 mph fastball from Ryan Pepiot deep to left-center field for a 388-foot, two-run home run. Duran has recorded a hit in five of his last six games, and over that span he's recorded four walks, two stolen bases, four runs scored, one home run and three RBI.