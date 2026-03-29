Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Steals base, scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 7:18am

Duran went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Reds. He was also hit by a pitch.

Duran has reached base four times through the first two games of the season and stolen a base in each contest. He's off to a quick start and looking to record a fourth consecutive season with 20-plus steals; Duran's stolen 82 bags (97 attempts) over the previous three seasons. He's served as a DH thus far, as Boston manager Alex Cora looks find playing time for five outfielders.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
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