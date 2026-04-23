Jarren Duran News: Supplies offense in loss

Duran went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Duran's RBI single in the ninth inning snapped a string of 17 consecutive scoreless innings the last two days and a 29.2-inning scoreless stretch against New York dating back to last year's postseason. The one positive takeaway for Boston is that this was the best game of the season for Duran, who entered the contest slashing .162/.240/.250 over 18 games. A major difference for Duran on Wednesday was that he replaced a leg kick with a toe tap, Ian Browne MLB.com reports.