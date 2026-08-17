Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 3:01pm

Duran is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The left-handed-hitting Duran will get a break versus southpaw Mitch Bratt after starting each of the previous 17 contests. Eli White will occupy left field for the Red Sox in the series opener.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago