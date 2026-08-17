Jarren Duran News: Taking seat against lefty
Duran is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The left-handed-hitting Duran will get a break versus southpaw Mitch Bratt after starting each of the previous 17 contests. Eli White will occupy left field for the Red Sox in the series opener.
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