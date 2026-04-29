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Jarren Duran News: Taking seat for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Duran had been listed in the starting nine in Boston's initial lineup for the day, but he'll instead hit the bench while Roman Anthony replaces him in left field and atop the batting order. The Red Sox have yet to indicate that Duran was scratched due to any sort of physical issue, so it's possible that interim manager Chad Tracy may have just changed his mind about the lineup and opted to rest the sixth-year outfielder. Duran had started in each of Boston's previous seven games and went hitless in the last three of those contests.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
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