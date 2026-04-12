Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Three-run double in win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Duran went 1-for-4 with a three-run double, one walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.

With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, Duran plugged the gap in left-center with a bases-clearing, three-run double to give Boston a 6-1 lead. He later scored on a single by Willson Contreras. Like a number of Red Sox hitters, Duran has struggled early in the 2026 season. He's now slashing .196/.302/.261 with three doubles, eight RBI, nine runs scored, two stolen bases and a 6:14 BB:K across 53 trips to the plate.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarren Duran See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago