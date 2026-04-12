Jarren Duran News: Three-run double in win Sunday

Duran went 1-for-4 with a three-run double, one walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.

With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, Duran plugged the gap in left-center with a bases-clearing, three-run double to give Boston a 6-1 lead. He later scored on a single by Willson Contreras. Like a number of Red Sox hitters, Duran has struggled early in the 2026 season. He's now slashing .196/.302/.261 with three doubles, eight RBI, nine runs scored, two stolen bases and a 6:14 BB:K across 53 trips to the plate.