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Jase Bowen News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Bowen is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Philadelphia.

Bowen was called up Tuesday and started the last two games for the Padres, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. He'll take a seat for Thursday's series finale as the Padres go with Gavin Sheets and Bryce Johnson as their corner outfielders.

Jase Bowen
San Diego Padres
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