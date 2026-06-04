Jase Bowen News: Absent from lineup
Bowen is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Philadelphia.
Bowen was called up Tuesday and started the last two games for the Padres, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. He'll take a seat for Thursday's series finale as the Padres go with Gavin Sheets and Bryce Johnson as their corner outfielders.
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