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Jase Bowen News: Bound for big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 10:25am

The Padres are expected to call up Bowen from Triple-A El Paso prior to Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old Bowen will receive his first promotion to the majors after a strong start to the season at El Paso, with whom he's produced a .292/.362/.600 slash line to go with 13 home runs and seven steals across 222 plate appearances. Even when factoring in the hitter-friendly conditions of the Pacific Coast League, Bowen was still an above-average performer at the Triple-A level with a 121 wRC+. While the right-handed-hitting Bowen may see most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching initially, the Padres rank 29th in the majors with a .294 wOBA as a team, so he could eventually get a look as a full-time player if he gets off to a hot start in the big leagues.

Jase Bowen
San Diego Padres
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