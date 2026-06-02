Jase Bowen News: Called up, debuting Tuesday
The Padres selected Bowen's contract from Triple-A El Paso, and he's starting in left field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Phillies.
The 25-year-old is taking the place of Ramon Laureano (hip) who was placed on the injured list Tuesday. Bowen is making his MLB debut Tuesday and has a decent path to playing time with Laureano hurt and Nick Castellano struggling to a .560 OPS. Bowen has a .292/.362/.600 slash line with 13 home runs and seven steals in 49 games with Triple-A El Paso this year.
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