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Jason Adam Injury: Begins playing light catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Adam (shoulder) played light catch from 90 feet Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Adam said afterward that he "felt clean, I felt no pain, so really good." It's the first time he's done any throwing since he went down with a right shoulder strain in early July. He'll need some time to get built back up, but Adam should rejoin the Padres' bullpen sometime in September if all goes well.

Jason Adam
San Diego Padres
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