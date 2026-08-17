Jason Adam Injury: Begins playing light catch
Adam (shoulder) played light catch from 90 feet Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Adam said afterward that he "felt clean, I felt no pain, so really good." It's the first time he's done any throwing since he went down with a right shoulder strain in early July. He'll need some time to get built back up, but Adam should rejoin the Padres' bullpen sometime in September if all goes well.
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