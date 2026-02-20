Jason Adam Injury: Could avoid IL stint
Adam (quadriceps) remains on track for Opening Day, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Adam's declaration last week on 97.3 The Fan that he thought he could be ready for the opener seemed like mere optimism. However, it appears he does indeed have a chance to avoid a stint on the injured list, with the reliever noting Friday that the Padres' medical staff was "on board." Recovering from left quadriceps tendon repair surgery, Adam has been throwing bullpens since early December and recently began change-of-direction drills, as well as fielding drills while remaining stationary. He's slated to work as one of closer Mason Miller's main setup men.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Adam See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings2 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Why Custom Fantasy Baseball Rankings Matter10 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season31 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers129 days ago
-
MLB Picks
2025 MLB Playoff Odds, Picks and World Series Best Bets144 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Adam See More