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Jason Adam Injury: Makes rehab appearance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Adam (quadriceps) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, allowing one hit without a walk or a strikeout.

Saturday marked Adam's first outing in what will likely be a relatively short rehab stint. The veteran reliever retired the side in order in the fourth inning and returned for the fifth, giving up a single and then inducing a flyout prior to being pulled. Adam said Saturday that he'd like to be activated off the IL when first eligible April 6, per Matt Levine of SI.com. He's posted a sub-2.00 ERA in three of the past four regular seasons, so Adam should take on a high-leverage role for San Diego not long after he's back with the big-league club's bullpen.

Jason Adam
San Diego Padres
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