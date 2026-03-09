Jason Adam Injury: Nearing Cactus League action
Adam (quadriceps) will throw one additional simulated game within the next few days with the goal of pitching in an exhibition over the weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Acee notes that Adam remains on his original timeline after undergoing left quadriceps tendon repair surgery in September. Assuming he's cleared to pitch in a Cactus League game at some point during the weekend, he would then have an opportunity to appear in three or four more games before the 2026 season gets underway. "I felt great," said Adam after taking part in fielding practice Sunday. "It's more the reactive. Like, anytime it's planned, they feel good about it. But the quick reaction, in-game reaction that you can't predict, that's where they're just being more cautious. But we're getting close."
