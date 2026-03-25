Jason Adam Injury: Opens season on IL

The Padres placed Adam (quadriceps) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

The 2025 All-Star underwent surgery in September to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, and though he was able to strike out a batter in a perfect inning in his lone Cactus League appearance this past Friday, the Padres will give him more time to build up before adding him to the 26-man active roster. The 34-year-old right-hander will likely report to an affiliate later this weekend once the minor-league begins so that he can kick off a rehab assignment, and he could be ready for activation when first eligible April 6.