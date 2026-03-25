Jason Adam Injury: Placed on 15-day IL
The Padres placed Adam (quadriceps) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Adam has been rehabbing since September from surgery to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, and he was cleared to make his spring debut against Colorado in a Cactus League game Friday, when he struck out one batter in a perfect sixth inning. Adams' placement on the IL gives him more time to ramp up in his recovery, but the 34-year-old right-hander could be back on the major-league roster as soon as mid-April.
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