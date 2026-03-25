Jason Adam headshot

Jason Adam Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Padres placed Adam (quadriceps) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Adam has been rehabbing since September from surgery to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, and he was cleared to make his spring debut against Colorado in a Cactus League game Friday, when he struck out one batter in a perfect sixth inning. Adams' placement on the IL gives him more time to ramp up in his recovery, but the 34-year-old right-hander could be back on the major-league roster as soon as mid-April.

Jason Adam
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Adam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Adam See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
35 days ago
Why Custom Fantasy Baseball Rankings Matter
MLB
Why Custom Fantasy Baseball Rankings Matter
Author Image
Mark Strotman
43 days ago
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
MLB
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
Author Image
Mark Strotman
64 days ago
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
162 days ago
2025 MLB Playoff Odds, Picks and World Series Best Bets
MLB
2025 MLB Playoff Odds, Picks and World Series Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
177 days ago