Jason Adam Injury: Set for back-to-back rehab outings
Adam (quadriceps) will throw a simulated game Tuesday before making back-to-back rehab appearances with Double-A San Antonio on Friday and Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Making rehab appearances on back-to-back days is typically the final hurdle a pitcher needs to clear before rejoining the major-league roster, so Adam appears set for activation from the 15-day injured list when first eligible April 6. The veteran reliever is getting a late start to the season following surgery last September to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon. Adam will work in a setup role in front of closer Mason Miller.
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