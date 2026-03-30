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Jason Adam Injury: Set for back-to-back rehab outings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Adam (quadriceps) will throw a simulated game Tuesday before making back-to-back rehab appearances with Double-A San Antonio on Friday and Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Making rehab appearances on back-to-back days is typically the final hurdle a pitcher needs to clear before rejoining the major-league roster, so Adam appears set for activation from the 15-day injured list when first eligible April 6. The veteran reliever is getting a late start to the season following surgery last September to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon. Adam will work in a setup role in front of closer Mason Miller.

Jason Adam
San Diego Padres
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