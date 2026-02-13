Jason Adam headshot

Jason Adam Injury: Thinks he could be ready for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Adam (quadriceps) said Friday that he "absolutely" thinks he could be ready in time for Opening Day, 97.3 The Fan reports.

Coming back from left quadriceps tendon repair surgery, Adam has been throwing bullpen sessions but still needs to show he can field his position and run without issue. The reliever said that the "ultimate priority" is to be healthy for the bulk of the season, but he believes he has a chance to be available Opening Day. Previous estimates have had Adam in line for his season debut around mid-April, and that's probably still the most likely scenario.

Jason Adam
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Adam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Adam See More
Why Custom Fantasy Baseball Rankings Matter
MLB
Why Custom Fantasy Baseball Rankings Matter
Author Image
Mark Strotman
3 days ago
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
MLB
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
Author Image
Mark Strotman
24 days ago
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
122 days ago
2025 MLB Playoff Odds, Picks and World Series Best Bets
MLB
2025 MLB Playoff Odds, Picks and World Series Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
137 days ago
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
MLB
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
Author Image
Brad Johnson
162 days ago