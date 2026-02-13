Jason Adam Injury: Thinks he could be ready for opener
Adam (quadriceps) said Friday that he "absolutely" thinks he could be ready in time for Opening Day, 97.3 The Fan reports.
Coming back from left quadriceps tendon repair surgery, Adam has been throwing bullpen sessions but still needs to show he can field his position and run without issue. The reliever said that the "ultimate priority" is to be healthy for the bulk of the season, but he believes he has a chance to be available Opening Day. Previous estimates have had Adam in line for his season debut around mid-April, and that's probably still the most likely scenario.
