Jason Adam News: Records fifth hold

Adam earned a hold against the Athletics on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Adam was called upon in eighth inning of a tight 2-1 game. The right-hander successfully protected San Diego's lead, working around a two-out walk and subsequent stolen base by fanning Brent Rooker to close out the frame. Adam has been very impressive to begin the campaign, posting an 11:4 K:BB over 7.1 scoreless innings. He leads the majors with five holds.