Jason Adam News: Records save Saturday

Adam earned a save against the Rockies on Saturday by retiring the only batter he faced.

The Padres took a 9-5 lead into the ninth inning, and Bradgley Rodriguez opened that frame on the mound. However, Rodriguez loaded the bases with two outs, and with Mason Miller having pitched three straight days, manager Craig Stammen turned to Adam for the final out. The righty came through by getting Ezequiel Tovar to pop out to second base. This was Adam's second appearance in as many days since being activated from the injured list Friday. He's faced exactly one batter in each outing and has retired both on nine total pitches.