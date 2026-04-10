Jason Adam News: Returns from IL
The Padres reinstated Adam (quadriceps) from the injured list Friday.
Adam began the season on a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso while finishing up his recovery from offseason quad surgery. He made four appearances in the minors, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one batter across five shutout innings. The 34-year-old righty has turned in a sub-2.00 ERA in each of the past two seasons but will work mostly in a setup role in front of closer Mason Miller. Jeremiah Estrada (elbow) was placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.
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