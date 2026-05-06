Jason Alexander News: Back in minors
The Astros optioned Alexander to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.
Alexander was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, but he'll head back down after giving up five earned runs over 4.1 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers. The 33-year-old righty owns a 4.97 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through 29 innings (six starts) in the minors this season and could be called upon to make more appearances in the majors this year, especially considering the number of injuries that have already hit Houston's pitching staff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Alexander See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes61 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West61 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer228 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week228 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups234 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Alexander See More