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Jason Alexander News: Back up with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 2:07pm

The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

Alexander is returning to Houston after departing for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. The move comes along with Ryan Weiss being optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land Monday night.

Jason Alexander
Houston Astros
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