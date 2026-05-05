Jason Alexander News: Back up with Houston
The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.
Alexander is returning to Houston after departing for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. The move comes along with Ryan Weiss being optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land Monday night.
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