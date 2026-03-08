Jason Alexander News: Cut from big-league camp
The Astros optioned Alexander to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander had a 4.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 65:26 K:BB across 77.1 innings between Atlanta and Houston last season but was never a likely bet to crack the Astros' Opening Day roster. Alexander is likely to work out of the rotation at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin 2026 and could get another look in the majors as a swingman at some point this year.
