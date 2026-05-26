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Jason Alexander News: Done in by eight-run first inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 7:44am

Alexander (1-1) took the loss against Texas on Tuesday, allowing nine runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Alexander could have had a very short outing Tuesday, as he gave up eight runs on five hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning. To his credit, he remained in the game and at least spared Houston's bullpen, managing to finish six frames on 100 pitches while allowing just one baserunner -- on a solo homer by Evan Carter -- after the disastrous first inning. Still, Alexander's ERA took a big hit and jumped to an ugly 9.33 through 18.1 innings this season. Houston's staff is dealing with multiple injuries, so Alexander could continue to work as a starter, though that may depend on when Lance McCullers (shoulder) is ready to return.

Jason Alexander
Houston Astros
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